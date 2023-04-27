Business leaders unite at Adam Stott’s game-changing dream team retreat in Thailand together with entrepreneur and wealth coach, Liam Ryan

Entrepreneurship is a challenging journey that requires a unique combination of skills, knowledge, and mindset to succeed. While having a great business idea is undoubtedly important, it’s only the first step toward creating a successful venture. The foundation and perspective of an entrepreneur play a critical role in shaping their journey toward success.

Business coach, speaker, and entrepreneur Adam Stott knows a strong foundation is essential for any entrepreneurial venture. As the founder of leading UK-based coaching company, Big Business Events (BBE), Stott believes that having the right perspective sets the tone for the entrepreneurial journey ahead and helps entrepreneurs navigate the challenges and opportunities that come their way.

To guide entrepreneurs towards having the right mindset and stable foundation for success, Stott, with entrepreneur, wealth coach, and his business partner, Liam Ryan, organised the Dream Team Retreat last March 2023 in Thailand.

Liam Ryan is a renowned property business coach and co-founder of Assets For Life, the UK’s foremost property training provider. With years of experience in the industry, Liam is a seasoned expert in mentoring both new and established property entrepreneurs, providing world-class training and valuable insights into property portfolio strategies, tools, and resources.

Together with Stott, the two experts created the Dream Team Retreat that brought together a group of 28 prominent business leaders from diverse industries, united by their shared ambition to propel their businesses to greater heights of success.

Hosted over a 5-day period at the luxurious Dusit Thani Krabi Beach Resort in Thailand, the retreat provided a platform for Stott, Ryan, and their fellow attendees to engage in stimulating discussions and collaborate on key business insights, challenges, and approaches.

Transforming minds into minds of success

The Dream Team Retreat has been a game-changer for all entrepreneurs as it transformed how they think about themselves and their businesses. It facilitated daily masterminding sessions, group support, and one-on-one sessions with Stott and Ryan, where entrepreneurs could talk about their fears and aspirations and collaboratively discuss how they can overcome them.

“One of the things we talked about during our Mastermind dinner is breaking beliefs. Many people don’t reach the heights of success because they build on shaky foundations. Though they want to do massive things, the stuff going on in their heads stops them from accelerating and going big. So what Liam and I did was, we erode any form of self-doubt and any confidence issues, and empowered them to boldly attack the world to succeed,” Stott shared.

Through physical activities such as arrow bending and board smashing, entrepreneurs were able to boldly and confidently address and overcome weaknesses, identify their limiting beliefs and fears, and taught them how to reprogram their minds for success, to be part of the 1% of top performers that achieve breakthrough moments. This transformation impacts the participants and their businesses as they learn to lead clearly and confidently, make strategic decisions, and achieve their goals.

Conquering fear and building real relationships

During the retreat, Stott and Ryan also facilitated activities that strengthened the team’s collaboration and deepened their knowledge of each other. They also provided an opportunity to build connections, conquer fear, and learn outside of the traditional classroom setting while enjoying fun activities and the natural beauty of one of Thailand’s picturesque islands.

“Beyond the cool sights we experienced, the highlight was how the activities created a positive and nurturing environment where they built stronger relationships, had one-on-one sessions at the beach, and conquered fears they thought they could not overcome,” Stott mentioned.

Ryan also added, “There is nothing better as mentors than building a community where people just break through their path to success. We’re happy we were able to do that in this retreat.”

This combination of personal and professional development, team building, and relaxation fostered a highly effective and impactful training experience that changed perspectives, opened eyes to new possibilities, and demonstrated the power of experiential learning in growth and development.

Applying learning to the real world

Stott also highlighted that the Dream Team Retreat offered personalised one-on-one sessions with him and Ryan in addition to group coaching. During these individual consultations, they imparted practical advice and strategies tailored to each business’s unique landscape, empowering them to scale and achieve success effectively.

As a 2023 Forbes Council Member, Stott used his high-level experience as a business coach and self-made entrepreneur to help attendees of the Dream Team Retreat develop a well-thought-out business plan, create a strong brand identity, build a robust network of partners and customers, and have a solid financial plan, based on the things the team talked about during the retreat.

“We honestly can’t describe how incredible this retreat has been. It was life-changing that led entrepreneurs on levels they never knew were possible,” Stott concludes.

The Dream Team Retreat provided a unique opportunity for participants to step outside their

comfort zones, learn from industry experts, and connect with like-minded entrepreneurs from around the world. As such, it proved to be a game changer for business leaders looking to transform their mindsets and take their ventures to the next level, paving the way for a lot of breakthrough moments to happen that definitely helped these budding entrepreneurs have greater chances of succeeding in their chosen industries.