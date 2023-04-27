April 27, 2023

Hellenic Bank: basic banking services in one account

Hellenic Bank new cards

Flexibility and getting their needs met are what people look for in banking services today. That is the central idea behind Hellenic Bank’s Basic account – allowing for free cash withdrawals from any bank’s ATM, or processing for all bank payments for a maximum annual charge of €36, and with no limit on the number of transactions.

The Basic account is geared at all customers (existing and new) who are consumers. To get a Basic account, customers need only open a new account and/or convert one or more existing savings accounts into a Basic account at any Hellenic Bank branch.

For just €1.50 a month, Hellenic Bank customers can hold a Basic account, which comes with a debit card, allowing them to carry out all their basic transactions. At the same time, and as Hellenic Bank upgrades its digital services, Basic account users can get free access to the Bank’s digital channels where they can track and manage their account.

A Basic account’s most important advantage is the fact that withdrawals in euro from any bank’s ATM, whether in the Republic of Cyprus or in any other European Union country, are free of charge.

Hellenic Bank customers who have the ‘Basic account services package’ enjoy all the basic bank payment services, including the monthly subscription, for a maximum annual charge of €36, with no limit on the number of transactions.

These are payment services considered essential for carrying out day-to-day functions, such as:

  • Executing incoming/outgoing funds transfers of up to €5,000
  • Cash withdrawals at the counter (free via Hellenic Bank’s ATMs)
  • Executing standing orders
  • Internal funds transfers at the counter (free via the Bank’s online channels)

Also note that executing outgoing SEPA transfers (within the European Union) of up to €1,000 using Hellenic Bank Online Banking is free of charge to all Hellenic Bank customers, and with no limit on the number of transfers/transactions.

