April 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Wife of Eoka hero Afxentiou dies ages 96

By Staff Reporter00
afx
Grigoris Afxentiou

The wife of Eoka fighter Grigoris Afxentiou, Vasiliki, died on Thursday at the age of 96, the social media group Eoka memories 1955-1959 announced.

The group expressed their condolences to her family.

In an interview with the magazine of The Times of Cyprus after his death in 1957, she said that they had been married on June 10, 1955, in the village of Karavas.

They had no children, but according to the interview she gave, Afxentiou’s father allowed her to raise the daughter of Afxetiou’s sister.

