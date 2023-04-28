April 28, 2023

Cyprus News Digest: A new App will soon help you to compare supermarket prices

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • A new App will soon help you to compare supermarket prices
  • The Presidential Palace plans to implement a zero-waste-to-landfill strategy;
  • Fun at the theatre, ACT presents The Mating Game this weekend

