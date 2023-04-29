April 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

National Guard completes operational assessment of Air Command

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
army2

The National Guard on Saturday announced that it had completed an operational assessment of the Cyprus Air Command, its armed air wing.

The assessment, which took place between April 24 to 27 involved the participation of its entire active force, as well as its reserves.

During the evaluation period, the announcement explained, the planned deployment procedures of the air forces and Air Defence Units were planned and implemented, while the Air Control System and the Air Support Network were also activated.

Reconnaissance and targeting missions were also carried out using unmanned aerial vehicles on land and sea, Close Air Support missions, airlift and airlift operations, as well as parachute drops in cooperation with the Naval and Commando Commands.

The chief of the National Guard, Lieutenant General Demokritos Zervakis, congratulated the staff of the Air Command, as well as all the Commands involved, for the combat-worthy and high level of readiness and operational training, the high morale, as well as the professionalism during the execution of the scenarios deployed.

cropped kyr nicolaou.jpg

Related Posts

Three people arrested for stealing from cars

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Paphos pharmacy damaged by explosive device

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Events coming up in Limassol next week

Eleni Philippou

Drivers urged to be careful on highway due to torrential rain, snow falls on Troodos (video)

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Why are there so many Brits in Cyprus?

Alix Norman

Cyprus shipping will continue improving, minister says, as revenues continue recovery

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign