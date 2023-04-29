April 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Paphos pharmacy damaged by explosive device

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
police car, patrol car, police vehicle, police logo

Police on Saturday said that a pharmacy in Paphos suffered damage to its facade and interior following an explosion that took place earlier this morning.

According to Paphos police press officer Michalis Nicolaou, the explosion took place at 4.10am outside the entrance of the pharmacy, which is owned by a 34-year-old woman.

Nicolaou stated that an investigation conducted at the scene of the incident revealed that the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device.

The statement went on to say that the Paphos crime investigation unit has been dispatched to the site to continue their examination of the scene and the surrounding area in search of evidence.

cropped kyr nicolaou.jpg

Related Posts

Events coming up in Limassol next week

Eleni Philippou

Drivers urged to be careful on highway due to torrential rain 

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Why are there so many Brits in Cyprus?

Alix Norman

Cyprus shipping will continue improving, minister says, as revenues continue recovery

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Labour minister pledges policies to reduce workplace accidents

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign