June 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
New medical centre for Akaki

By Nikolaos Prakas072
An ultra-modern medical centre will be opened in Akaki in 2024, the state health services organisation (Okypy) said on Wednesday.

An announcement from the organisation said that the centre will join the 37 already existing medical centres, where more than 80 doctors work.

the construction cost of the new medical centre, with a total area of 2,925 sq.m., amounts to €4,372,622 and will include, private doctors’ offices, a general surgery specialty office, a cardiology laboratory, minor operations theatre, mental health services, nursing services, and community nursing and special breastfeeding area.

There will be a children’s play area as well outside, and a bus stop will also be created outside the centre to give ease of access.

 

