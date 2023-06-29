June 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

17 years prison for smuggling 22kg of cannabis

By Staff Reporter0133
handcuffs 05

Paphos district court on Thursday handed down a 17-year jail sentence on a man, having earlier found him guilty of smuggling in 22 kilograms of cannabis.

The 24-year-old defendant had been arrested in Paphos on February 24 of this year. Police had searched his car, where they found two cartons containing 22 packages filled with cannabis.

The defendant was facing charges of illegal importation of a banned substance with intent to distribute.

 

Avatar photo

