June 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Sunny and hot

By Staff Reporter0193
troodos clear day some mist
File photo

On Thursday initial low clouds will give way to clear skies. In the afternoon hours locally increased clouds may bring showers in the mountains. The winds will be south-westerly to north-westerly, weak to moderate up to 4 Beaufort and in the afternoon on the windward coast, strong, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be a slightly rough to rough. Temperatures will rise to 37C inland, 29C in the west, 31C on the remaining coasts and 27C in the higher mountains.

Overnight the weather will be mostly clear with increased low clouds or fog in the early hours. Winds will be mainly south-westerly to north-westerly, weak to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough. Temperatures will drop to 20C in the interior and the coasts, and to 17C in the higher mountains.

Over the weekend, the weather will initially be clear with increased clouds in the afternoon, and a chance of rain in the mountains on Saturday.

Temperatures will remain at the same levels, slightly above average for the season.

Avatar photo

