June 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraineWorld

Lavrov, asked about failed mutiny aftermath, says Russia always emerges stronger from trouble

By Reuters News Service00
russian foreign minister lavrov holds a news conference, in moscow
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, asked about Russia’s stability in the aftermath of a failed mercenary mutiny, said on Friday that his country has always emerged stronger and more resilient from any difficulties.

Lavrov, who was speaking at a news conference, said the reaction of many Western officials to Saturday’s aborted mutiny by Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin – who had said that the facade of Russian power had cracked – showed indirectly that the same officials were at war with Moscow.

“We do not have to explain anything or give assurances to anyone. We are acting transparently, the president and all the political forces in our country have spoken on the subject. If there are doubts in the West, that’s your problem,” said Lavrov.

“Russia has always emerged more resilient and stronger after any difficulties,” he added.

Russia’s top diplomat said Moscow itself had doubts about the abilities of many Western politicians.

Lavrov called for the membership of the U.N. Security Council to be expanded in order to give more representation to Asian, African and Latin American countries to break what he called Western domination of the world.

“A majority of the world does not want to live according to Western rules,” said Lavrov.

He reiterated Moscow’s accusation that the West, especially the United States, was trying to prevent Russia and China from acting independently in a multipolar world.

Related Posts

Macron convenes new crisis meeting after worst night of rioting

Reuters News Service

Heat wave in Mexico leaves at least 100 dead, authorities say

Reuters News Service

French riots spread in third night of unrest over police shooting

Reuters News Service

UN wants 12 month extension of Syria aid deliveries from Turkey

Reuters News Service

Pakistan expects IMF deal in next 24 hours – finance minister

Reuters News Service

Greta Thunberg slams world response to dam collapse ‘ecocide’ during Kyiv visit

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign