June 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Lidl Plus heats up the summer with a unique competition

By Press Release00
2023 summer gifts from Lidl Plus

Over July 1-31, 2023, 10 Lidl Plus app users will have the opportunity to win exciting prizes.

Lidl Cyprus and Lidl Plus are heating up the summer with a unique competition, which will last for the whole of July, giving 10 lucky Lidl Plus users the opportunity to win exciting gifts.

Specifically, each Lidl Plus user will be able to participate in the competition by completing the relevant form, automatically entering a draw thereafter to claim the following exciting prizes:

  • 2 Grillmeister gas grills
  • 2 Inflatable SUP boards
  • 2 Livarno Home double deckchairs
  • 2 Livarno Home rocking benches
  • 2 Silvercrest Kitchen Tools ice machines

For more information about the competition, as well as its terms and conditions, please visit the Lidl Plus Competition webpage or via the Lidl Plus App.

Download the Lidl Plus App for free from the App Store, Google Play or Huawei AppGallery and quickly and easily register to take part in the competition, while starting to save even more every day!

