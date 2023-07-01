July 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Sport

Adam Yates beats twin Simon to win Tour first stage

By Reuters News Service00
tour de france
UAE Team Emirates' Adam Yates crosses the finish line to win the opening stage

Britain’s Adam Yates claimed the opening stage of the Tour de France to take the first yellow jersey of this year’s edition at the end of a 182.5-km loop around Bilbao on Saturday.

Yates’s twin brother Simon finished second ahead of Slovenian Tadej Pogacar.

“It’s just amazing. I am super happy,” Adam said afterwards.

“My brother came across to me and then we started working together. At first I didn’t know if I should work with him – I asked on the radio and they said ‘yeah go for it’.

“I knew Simon was going good, I speak to him every day, we are really close and yeah just sharing this experience with him is really nice. I just wish he would have pulled up a bit easier because he almost dropped me at one moment.”

Related Posts

Verstappen wins Austrian F1 sprint race

Reuters News Service

Cypriot teenager Papasavvas wins first career race

Press Release

Australia in cruise control after England collapse in Ashes

Reuters News Service

Verstappen sees off Leclerc for fourth pole in a row

Reuters News Service

Alcaraz ready to bite back, Djokovic hungry for more

Reuters News Service

Tour de France beefs up security to foil potential disruption on the road

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign