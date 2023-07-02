Earn a passive income with these top Cryptos for staking: Lido DAO, Ethereum, Tradecurve

Staking cryptocurrency is a great way to generate a passive income in 2023. Average returns can be significantly higher than traditional savings accounts, with some projects offering returns rates of up to 16% annually. Three projects that are commonly staked are Lido DAO, Ethereum and Tradecurve.

Lido DAO has recently experienced a slight price increase, while Ethereum staking has been made easier than ever due to its recent Shanghai update. Though both are profitable, Tradecurve could be the most profitable of the three, having experienced a price surge of 80% during its presale.

Ethereum Shanghai upgrade makes staking more accessible

Historically, staking Ethereum would require individuals to lock out their funds for a set period of time. This prevented many investors from staking their Ethereum, though its Shanghai upgrade has now made it easier than ever.

Post upgrade, investors can stake Ethereum and unstake it as they please, which caused over two million new investors to stake their Ethereum holdings. According to DeFi Llama, Ethereum staking dominates 57% of the total market, with a total of $26.91 billion Ethereum staked.

The number of investors staking Ethereum has also increased due to recent lawsuits from the SEC against Binance and Coinbase. These lawsuits have caused investors to withdraw over $4 billion worth of Ethereum from the exchanges, much of which has now been staked.

Lido DAO is up by 2.85% in the last 5 days

Lido DAO suffered a price decrease from $2.45 to $1.63 in June, as much of the crypto market crashed due to the SEC’s new lawsuit. The project is now recovering and has increased by 2.85% over the last five days. At the time of writing, Lido DAO was trading at $1.88 and had a daily trading volume of $30.5 million.

Currently, 7,426,401.397 ETH is staked with Lido DAO, and with more being staked daily, Lido DAO is predicted to increase in value to at least $2 going into July.

Tradecurve outperforms Lido DAO and Ethereum

Although Lido DAO and Ethereum offer great passive income options, Tradecurve is currently offering significantly higher returns during its latest bull run. In just two months Tradecurve has increased in value by 80% and now analysts believe that Tradecurve could offer similar returns to the Binance ICO.

Tradecurve is currently in the fourth stage of its presale, and has sold over 44% of the round’s supply. Tokens are selling at $0.018 and can be staked or held for a number of rewards throughout the Tradecurve ecosystem. These include trading bonuses, subscription discounts and account upgrades for a VIP trading experience.

Tradecurve is a unique decentralized hybrid exchange that lets investors trade traditional assets without needing to pass KYC or background checks. Its platform is designed to be easy to use, and is compatible with a number of external wallets such as Metamask.

The ecosystem will also include educational features and a metaverse trading academy to help investors improve their trading knowledge.

Analysts believe that Tradecurve could quickly gain momentum throughout the market as confidence in current exchanges begins to decline. As a result, price predictions suggest that TCRV tokens could increase 50x before the Tradecurve presale is finished.

