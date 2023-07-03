July 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Missing person alert: Limassol minor

By Staff Reporter00
Police are asking for information that can help locate Lyan Haj Taha, 15 years old, from Syria, who has been missing since Saturday, July 1, from her home in Limassol.

The 15-year-old is described as 1.60m tall, normal build, with long black hair.

Anyone who knows anything that can help locate her, is asked to contact Limassol police via phone at 25805057 or report to the nearest police station, or the citizen’s hotline at 1460.

