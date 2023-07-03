Stream Wars: The Random Menace

It’s ruthless out there but CONSTANTINOS PSILLIDES looks at how the platforms are taking each other on

Welcome to another edition of our continuing coverage of the ‘Stream Wars’, the battle between streaming platforms for dominance in the entertainment industry! Before we take a look at where every platform is, just a quick update on the ongoing writers’ union strike in the US. The strike enters its third month. Studios are refusing to give in to writers’ demands, and while release schedules have not been affected so far, consequences are not far off. Apple TV has already halted production on a major Sam Esmail project (the creator of the critically acclaimed Mr Robot). At the same time, Netflix’s heavy artillery, Stranger Things season 5 has also been halted. The whole industry will soon feel the strike’s effect, which may pressure studios to negotiate. Back to stream wars!

Disney+: Raging dull

The House of Mouse came in strong, determined to reshape the streaming field and topple Netflix’s mighty empire. Despite a great start and the promise of more to come, the streaming service failed to impress. Star Wars and Marvel series failed to impress despite brand recognition, with most being bland and formulaic (looking at you Moonknight), leading the platform to scale back on productions. It should be noted that Disney also owns Hulu and ESPN, whose combined membership puts the Mouse on top of everyone else. Also, the company managed to cut streaming loss and is working on an aggressive plan for 2024. Its success remains to be seen.

(HBO) Max: Failure to launch

HBO has always been synonymous with great TV. It used to be in their tagline: It’s not TV. It’s HBO. The production ushered in the golden era of TV and set the standard for high production value. In the Adam Smith timeline, we, unfortunately, live through; we can’t have nice things for long. Following the merger of their parent companies in 2022, HBO is now part of the Discovery network, a dreadful place where TV goes to die. Known for trashy reality shows and even trashier unscripted ones, Discovery’s brand is so far removed from HBO’s it might as well have been in another universe. The current owners are in the money-making business, not in the great TV-making one and have already started making cuts. In a move that will become a case study in marketing classes in the coming years, right next to New Cola, the Warner execs removed HBO and rebranded the platform as Max.

HBO has a lot riding on a planned Harry Potter series but other than that, the future looks bleak. So bleak that Netflix is reportedly in talks with Warner to license HBO’s extensive library. Fingers crossed!

Prime Video: The boys are back in town

It was a quiet year for Prime, one of slow but steady rise. There is not enough data to measure success, but the platform claims that its Tolkien mega-series Rings of Power was a roaring success despite fan criticism, and with The Boys returning for a 4th season, things are looking up. The platform is reportedly looking into an ad-supported model and, like Netflix, is moving to secure HBO’s library.

Apple TV: The little streamer that could

In a completely random development that no one saw coming, Apple TV is making moves to secure HBO’s position as the home of the original, high-production value series! Severance, Silo and even runaway hit Ted Lasso are fan favourites, and it would seem that Apple has the right people in all the right places, making all the right choices. Of course, the company is a phone manufacturer first and foremost, but it would be nice if it expanded into the streaming game for good.

Netflix: The return of the king

Coming down from a high of the coronavirus years, 2022 and early 2023 looked like it would mark the end of Netflix’s reign as the streaming king. The company over-extended with show budget, dropped subscriptions, and the emergence of other platforms looked like it would spell its demise. But Netflix was too hard to die. First, the company has a handle on programme spending with fewer but better shows lined up, while its international reach appears to be a hit, especially in the much coveted South Korean market. Also, its long-feared password-sharing crackdown was a smashing success: instead of leading people to leave the platform, it doubled its subscriptions. This is in effect just in the US for now, but it should be expected to be extended worldwide. If the world follows the US trend, it could double the streamer’s revenue in days.