July 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternationalSocial Media

Meta to launch Twitter-like app Threads

By Reuters News Service020
meta

Meta Platforms (META.O) plans to launch a microblogging app, Threads, days after Twitter executive chair Elon Musk announced a temporary cap on how many posts users can read on the social media site.

Threads, Instagram’s text-based conversation app, is expected to be released on Thursday and will allow users to follow the accounts they follow on the photo-sharing platform and keep the same username, a listing on Apple’s (AAPL.O) App Store showed.

The launch comes after Twitter announced a slate of restrictions on the app, including the need to be verified in order to use TweetDeck.

Musk’s latest announcements to address data scraping have sparked a fierce backlash from Twitter users and ad experts said it would undermine new CEO Linda Yaccarino, who started in the role last month.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on a similar launch on the Google Play Store.

Related Posts

Oil rises as markets weigh supply cuts against uncertain economic outlook

Reuters News Service

Cyprus banking system on solid footing, says EBA president

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Microsoft faces EU antitrust probe after remedies fall short, sources say

Reuters News Service

Which will perform better in 2023: Golteum (GLTM) or Tron (TRX)?

CM Guest Columnist

TMS Network (TMSN) offers the ultimate path to prosperity against Stacks (STX) and Arbitrum (ARB)

CM Guest Columnist

UK banks asked by lawmakers if they’re ‘exploiting’ savers with low rates

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign