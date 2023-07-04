Real Madrid football clinics kick off in Geroskipou

July 3, 2023 marked the first day of the highly-anticipated Real Madrid Foundation Clinics in collaboration with Aphrodite Hills Resort and Be Free Football.
The young football players arrived in their designated uniforms at Michalis Kyprianou Stadium in Geroskipou, and were anxious and excited to listen to the valuable instructions given by their coach.
After completion of the morning sessions, Aphrodite Hills Resort Team, as well as Atlantica Group, welcomed to Cyprus both Real Madrid Foundation and Be Free Football, during a small ceremony.
Geroskipou Mayor Kyriacos Hatzivasilis, members of the Geroskipou Municipal Council, media representatives, as well as Michalis Kyprianou’s family members, also attended the ceremony.
“These sports initiatives have been part of our culture and who we really are,” observed Aphrodite Hills Resort General Manager Andreas Chrysostomou. “For many years, we have been collaborating with major and international brands and outstanding sports happenings, not only in terms of football, but also in golf, cycling, tennis, basketball, thus enriching the tourist product offered in Cyprus, as well as enhancing the quality of the services we offer as a group.”
“Sports build beautiful personalities, and it’s our duty to create beautiful sports for our children, he added, going on to say that: “the Real Madrid Foundation Clinics have been embraced by the locals as well as our guests, confirming their need for quality offerings”.
“Guests, visitors, and travellers in general, have redefined their demands and have significantly reevaluated their needs,” continued Chrysostomou. “As representatives of the Tourism Sector, we must be prepared to meet the high expectations of our visitors and contribute towards the creation of a quality product which not only promotes the high-end offerings of Aphrodite Hills Resort and Atlantica Group, but it also promotes and showcases the quality of Cyprus offerings in general.”
For his part, Aphrodite Hills Resort Director of Sports Andrew Darker also welcomed the young and talented athletes on the pitch, and handed out their participation diplomas.
The Real Madrid Foundation Clinics will continue until August 11, 2023. Training sessions will take place daily, over three separate time slots, accommodating three different age groups.
Registrations are still open and a range of slots are available. For those interested, more information is available by visiting: www.aphroditehills.com