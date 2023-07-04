July 4, 2023

Today’s weather: Mainly hot and sunny

On Tuesday the weather will be mostly clear with locally increased afternoon clouds in the mountains. Winds will initially be light and variable, up to 3 Beaufort, gradually turning south-westerly to north-westerly, moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. Temporarily, in the south-west, south and east coasts, the winds will be strong, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough. Temperatures will rise to 37C inland, 33C on the north, southeast and east coasts, 31C on the southwest and west coasts and 29C in the higher mountains.

In the evening the weather will remain clear with some locally increased low clouds on the west, north and east coast. In the morning hours local thin fog may form. Winds will be south-westerly to north-westerly, light, up to 3 Beaufort, soon turning to mainly north-westerly. The sea will be slightly rough. Temperatures will drop to 20C in the interior, 22C on the coasts and 19C in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday and Thursday the weather will be mostly with some increased low clouds on the coasts in the afternoon, and on Friday a chance of showers in the mountains.

Temperatures through Friday are not expected to change, remaining close to average for the season.

