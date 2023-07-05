Columbia Beach Resort’s Bacchus restaurant debuts new menu concept

Columbia Beach Resort is honoured to have welcomed eminent professionals from the media landscape of Cyprus on June 29, 2023, to avail themselves of a decadent dinner at Bacchus Restaurant in celebration of its redesigned menu concept launch.

Embraced by a fragrant, homegrown herb garden, under pastel, summer-sunset skies, and framed by the sparkling 80m-long lagoon pool and low-rise, terracotta-roofed chalet suites composing the resort, some 30 media professionals converged at the resort’s gourmet restaurant for an elegant cocktail reception, followed by a sumptuous seven-course culinary odyssey.

Pristine white tablecloths adorned with elegant floral centrepieces of blush, peach and mauve awaited guests, alongside individual petite bouquets, the petals of which were stamped with a ‘thank you’, all courtesy of Speaking Roses.

Commencing the evening – soundtracked by the DJ’s choice of soft and soulful tunes – guests were first invited to sample a glass of the sparkling Franciacorta Brut DOCG Marchese Antinori Cuvée Royale alongside a trio of canapés, including rice puffs with egg roe paste and Greek bottarga, Furikake Shari with umeboshi scallop and ikura caviar, and beef tartare with fresh black truffles.

Spearheaded and designed by the resort’s highly experienced and passionate Executive Chef, Polis Papageorgiou, Bacchus’ new concept is underscored by the pillars of contemporary European cuisine and traditions, metamorphosed by the inspiration and know-how of Chef Polis.

Empowered by his extensive training at a unique collection of international Michelin-starred restaurants, as well as his experience earned working alongside chefs of international renown, including Ayden Byrne and Gordon Ramsey, Chef Polis is excited to share his sincere affection for the culinary arts with Columbia Beach Resort’s guests.

Served by exceptionally professional and discreet wait staff, guests’ palates were first excited by a delicate prawn ‘envelope’ with Harenga caviar and edamame, followed by earthy beetroot cake with light tofu cream, tart horseradish and refreshing acai sorbet.

For the third course, guests enjoyed kohlrabi ‘ravioli’ with peas and pea shoots, and a bright, lemon infusion to finish. Velvety truffle followed with a sumptuous collection of celeriac textures, subtly sweet pine nut praline and silky mushroom sauce. Prepared to perfection, soft venison was then served alongside watermelon radish, parsnip textures and a light cranberry jus.

Commencing the dessert portion of the culinary adventure was a tart and sweet raspberry sorbet topped with fragrant champagne foam. Finally, to finish, guests indulged in a chocolate and coffee mousse with dulce glaze, mango sorbet and apple blossom.

Each course was accompanied by a carefully chosen wine pairing, courtesy of the resort’s resident sommelier, and Assistant Restaurant Manager, Aliki Nearchou, who described each as they were poured.

“Part of driving forward into new territories is embracing different elements and marrying them in an untraditional and unexpected partnership, so it is not uncommon at all for me to take inspiration from various culinary nuances,” shared Chef Polis of the new menu concept launch.

For her part, Columbia Beach Resort Marketing Manager, Anthea Vikis, noted: “Bacchus represents a highly-coveted dining experience, pursued by guests and locals alike. As such, it felt important to mark the occasion of its new menu concept launch in a way befitting Bacchus’ inherent elegance, inspiration, and avant-garde nature”.

“Columbia Beach Resort has long been valued for its hospitality with heart, and tonight was no exception,” she added. “We are immensely grateful to our guests for joining us tonight in adding a unique element to this special occasion, but also to our team of chefs and wait staff: the passion, panache and sincere care has not gone unnoticed. We look forward to welcoming guests from near and far in the days, weeks, and months to come.”