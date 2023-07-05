July 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Defence ministry to select recruits using software program

By Source: Cyprus News Agency032
national guard swearing in 2021 960x720
File photo: national guard (by Christos Theodorides)

The selection process of the 2023 ESSO recruits of the national guard will be attended on Friday, by Minister of Defence, Michalis Georgallas the ministry announced.

In its announcement, the ministry stated that the selection will be carried out through a certified software program, which draws upon information submitted online by the new recruits on the ministry of defence platform.

The use of this specific software program absolutely guarantees the integrity of the process, which avoids any human intervention, the announcement said.

According to the ministry, meritocracy in the selection of national guards is based on measurable criteria, determined by a scoring table of conscripts and their declaration of preferences.

It is noted that at the end of the process, the results will be kept by the selection committee and will be communicated to the recruits on the day of their classification.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Mexican grande dame of indigenous dance therapy

Theo Panayides

Turkish Airlines plane makes emergency landing in north

Staff Reporter

Internationally known Greek painter at Gloria Gallery

Eleni Philippou

Paphos man arrested for theft committed on British bases territory

Staff Reporter

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

Large stash of ammunition, drugs and cash seized from Limassol residence

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign