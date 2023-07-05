Does Path of Exile have Crossplay?

While Path of Exile is available on multiple platforms, cross-play is still not a feature. Will this ever be implemented in the game?

Path of Exile can sometimes be seen with a cross-play tag, yet there are only a few reports about gamers from different platforms farming PoE currency together. The popular ARPG game is available on multiple devices with an excellent healthy player population. Due to the game’s status as a premiere action role-playing game and accessibility, many are still confused if they can run Path of Exile with their friends regardless of platform.

Path of Exile has no cross-play

While Path of Exile is available on many platforms, the game does not support cross-play between them. This means that console gamers cannot engage in PoE trading with those on PC. However, Mac and Windows players can play together since they are both computers. On the other hand, PlayStation 4 and Xbox users cannot queue up with each other. This is the only semblance of cross-play Path of Exile has.

If you want to play this ARPG with your friends, you will need to use the same device or platform. Otherwise, you will have to play solo. Fortunately, Path of Exile is still fun to play alone or with friends.

Path of Exile has no cross-progression

In line with the game not supporting cross-play, players should not expect cross-progression in Path of Exile. If you started the current League on a console, you cannot continue your progression on other platforms. No cross-prog generally means that your saved data or records are not carried over to other devices. If you want to migrate to and from different platforms, you will need to regrind everything from the beginning. Ideally, it would help to start your gameplay on a platform you are sure you will be playing on more than the others.

Will there be cross-play in the future?

It is highly unlikely that Grinding Gear Games will implement cross-play on the base game of Path of Exile. Each platform already has dedicated servers, and setting up cross-platforms would be more expensive for the developers. However, there is a significant possibility that such a feature would be implemented in Path of Exile 2.

There are no official announcements for this, so we must wait a few more months until an official discussion has been posted or the game comes out. PoE 2 does not have any release date, but we are expected to get more information during ExileCon 2023 this July. Until then, fans of the ARPG will have to wait for further info patiently.

What platforms is Path of Exile available on?

Path of Exile has a broad reach because it supports gameplay on multiple platforms. They have no significant differences because they all use the same version of the game. Each platform has a dedicated server, so cross-play is impossible. Here are the devices where games can play Path of Exile:

Microsoft Windows (released on October 23, 2013)

Xbox One (released on August 24, 2017)

PlayStation 4 (released on March 26, 2019)

macOS (released on September 18, 2020)

The game has been optimized for each platform, so players should expect only a few performance issues if their devices are up to date. Controls and button settings are also customized to fit their chosen platform better.

Will Path of Exile be on Switch?

Many players have noticed that Path of Exile is not on Switch. There are multiple reasons why GGG has yet to integrate the game into this platform. The first would be the costs of setting up and maintaining a server dedicated to this device. In addition, developers will need to do more optimizations and testing to make Path of Exile smooth on Switch.

The Nintendo platform has been trendy due to its portability, which allows gamers to bring it anywhere to play their favorite game. Porting Path of Exile to Switch would help boost the ARPG’s player base. However, the limitations of the device’s specifications will have to be addressed before the game can be integrated. GGG and Nintendo might have to coordinate to make it playable on Switch. Until then, gamers should enjoy farming PoE currency on the available platforms.

