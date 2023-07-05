July 5, 2023

Turkish Airlines plane makes emergency landing in north

Tymbou (Ercan) airport

A Turkish Airlines plane, on a flight from the Dalaman to Beirut on Wednesday, requested to land at the illegal Tymbou (Ercan) airport in the north due to engine failure.

It is understood that a state of emergency was declared at the airport following the request and the plane eventually landed on one engine without any problems.

According to the NTV network, the Turkish ministry of transport and infrastructure said that the plane with 30 passengers and 6 crew members made an emergency landing at the illegal airport, while the aircraft after landing was taken for repairs.

NTV also reported that since there is no permission to fly from the occupied territories to Beirut, the passengers will be transferred first to Turkey and then to Beirut on another plane.

