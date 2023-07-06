The future of event management: Predictions and expectations for the years ahead

As we head into 2023, a lot of exciting things are happening in the world of events. From the perspective of someone who’s been in the business for over 20 years, I see significant changes on the horizon that will have a huge impact on how we do event management and what our attendees experience when they come to an event.

We’re going to see more automation and personalization than ever before — but not just because it’s cool or innovative. It’s because these things save time and money while increasing engagement with attendees from start to finish. Let me explain what I mean by each:

Event management is going to become a lot more automated

As the industry has evolved, event management has become more automated. With the rise of event management platforms like Eventtia, many of the manual processes associated with creating tickets and tracking attendees are now handled automatically by software. This trend will continue into 2023 and beyond as platforms become even more sophisticated and remove even more human intervention from the equation.

Event managers will be able to spend less time on tedious tasks like distributing tickets or collecting data at events because these functions can be performed by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms instead–and they’ll do it better than any human could!

There will be a greater focus on personalization and customization

As the event industry continues to grow, organizers will focus on making their events more personalized and customized. This is key in order to make them more memorable and relevant for attendees.

For example, if you’re organizing a conference about marketing automation software, it would be helpful for attendees if you could offer them personalized recommendations based on their company’s size and industry type. If they’re an entrepreneur running a small business, then maybe there are some tips about how he or she can use this software more effectively. On the other hand, if an attendee works at Google or Facebook (which both use marketing automation tools), then perhaps he or she would be interested in hearing more about advanced features that aren’t available yet at his/her company–and how those might apply outside of Silicon Valley as well!

Similarly, sponsors also benefit from personalization because they get closer connections with their target audiences through customized offerings such as branded swag bags filled with products related specifically toward those needs (e.g., gift cards). This ensures greater ROI by providing quality experiences that resonate deeply within each individual person rather than just broadcasting generic messages everywhere without regard for who gets exposed first!

There will be more cross-pollination between B2B and B2C Events

You’ve probably noticed that some business-to-business (B2B) events are becoming more consumer-friendly. And you may also have seen consumer-focused events that are embracing a more professional tone. In other words, there’s a lot of cross-pollination between these two worlds.

This trend will continue and even accelerate in the coming years as event organizers try to attract audiences in new ways. For example:

A trade show for brewers might feature craft beer tastings and food trucks instead of just booths showing off new equipment and supplies for making beer at home;

A conference about digital marketing could include sessions where attendees can learn how to use specific tools like Facebook or Instagram;

An awards ceremony honoring corporate social responsibility programs could include networking opportunities so attendees can meet one another while they’re celebrating their achievements

There will be a greater focus on the attendee experience

The attendee experience is the most important aspect of any event. Attendees want to be able to engage with the event and their fellow attendees, as well as with the organizer, sponsors and exhibitors.

They want to be able to post on social media about what they’re doing at an event, who they’re meeting and what they’re learning there. They also want to have access to information on how best to get around an exhibition hall or conference center if it’s large enough that maps aren’t practical (and sometimes even if they are).

Ticketing will become even more seamless, convenient, and easy to use

Ticketing is a critical component of event management that can make or break an attendee’s experience with your brand. It has the ability to:

Automate the process of ticketing so that attendees can easily buy tickets online or on their phones without any hassle (and at any time). The goal here is for them not only to be able to purchase tickets quickly but also in an environment where they feel comfortable doing so–and this means having secure payment options, secure delivery methods and access codes for each purchase made by attendees.

Personalize the experience for each individual buyer by giving them personalized offers based on their past purchases or interests as well as providing relevant content through emails before and after purchasing tickets (or during registration). This creates loyalty among buyers while helping organizers sell out events faster than ever before!

The term “Event” will expand beyond conference rooms and meeting halls

The term “event” is going to expand beyond conference rooms and meeting halls. In fact, it’s already happening–and it’s time for event planners to take notice.

In recent years, we’ve seen an increase in the number of nontraditional venues used for events, such as parks, stadiums and even airports. And that trend is only going to continue: Event planners need to be prepared for this shift in thinking about what constitutes an “event.”

Think about your favorite sporting event or concert–the atmosphere was likely electric because so many people were there together watching their favorite team or artist perform live! You could say that those types of experiences are similar enough to corporate conferences where attendees can mingle with others who share similar interests while learning new things at the same time; they’re just not held inside a typical conference center or hotel ballroom (though I’m sure those are nice too).

Mobile-first design is becoming the new standard for event apps and websites

Mobile-first design is becoming the new standard for event apps and websites. It’s a shift away from designing for desktop and to designing for mobile devices first, because more people are using mobile devices to access the internet.

This means that you need to make sure your event website is responsive so it works across all types of screens and devices, no matter what type of screen size they have (e.g., smartphone vs tablet).

The role of mobile payments could expand in an interesting way

Mobile payments could become an entire wallet for all kinds of purchases during events (including buying food, drinks, merch and even renting cars).

Mobile payments are already becoming more convenient and easy to use. For example, with Apple Pay and Samsung Pay you can check out at the register without pulling out your physical card or typing in your PIN number — just hold your phone near the terminal and authenticate with Touch ID or Face ID. And as more venues become NFC-enabled (near field communication), this experience will get even smoother: You’ll simply tap your device against an NFC reader at checkout instead of having to hand over anything at all!

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more