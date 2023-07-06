July 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EuropeWorld

Top EU court clarifies rules for stripping refugee status over serious crimes

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: the towers of the european court of justice are seen in luxembourg
File photo: The towers of the European Court of Justice REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

The European Union’s top court ruled on Thursday that refugees can be stripped of the protective status in the bloc if they are convicted of a particularly serious crime and separately considered a danger to the community.

The ruling came in response to questions from courts in Belgium, Austria and the Netherlands considering appeals to the countries’ decisions to withdraw or refuse refugee protection to foreigners convicted of such crimes.

“The existence of a danger to the community … cannot be regarded as established by the mere fact that he or she has been convicted by a final judgment of a particularly serious crime,” the court said in a statement.

The Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice (ECJ) stressed both conditions must be met simultaneously to justify revoking refugee status. Should that be the case, EU countries are allowed – but do not have to – remove protection, said the court in a ruling meant to inform national courts’ decisions in the related cases.

Immigration is a sensitive issue in the EU where foreigners are needed to ease labour market shortages.

At the same time, the 27 member countries clash regularly over sharing out the responsibility for looking after people arriving irregularly into the bloc having fled conflicts and poverty in the Middle East and Africa.

Related Posts

Russian TV shows mutiny leader Prigozhin’s ‘palace’ in move to discredit him

Reuters News Service

South Africa gas leak kills 17; official blames illegal mining

Reuters News Service

Turkey’s Erdogan says Sweden’s NATO steps undermined by protests

Reuters News Service

Russian missile strikes apartment block in Lviv, kills at least three

Reuters News Service

Eurozone business activity contracts in June

Reuters News Service

US Navy says it prevented Iran from seizing tankers in Gulf of Oma

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign