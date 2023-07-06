July 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
UNSG ‘positive’ about further meetings between the two sides

The United Nations Secretary General is positive about further meetings of the two sides at the UN headquarters as well as in Cyprus, according to statements by his deputy Farhan Haq on Thursday.

While the positions of the two sides on the peace process remained very different, the UNSG called the meeting between President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar a positive step and encouraged the two sides to find acceptable pathways to dialogue, Hak told the Cyprus News Agency.

Asked whether UNSG Antonio Guterres intends to schedule a meeting next September with the two sides, his deputy spokesman said the UNSG’s good offices mission remains committed to facilitating meetings and discussions at various levels and promoting contacts and rapprochement between of the two communities.

