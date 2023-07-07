July 7, 2023

In today’s episode, foreclosures have been suspended until the end of October, while a special judicial procedure will be created to deal with non-performing loans, cabinet decided on Wednesday.

In other news, Cyprus must strengthen the independence and accountability of its prosecution service.

Elsewhere, Cyprus has bucked a Europe-wide trend of increased consumption of illicit cigarettes, according to the latest annual study into the matter by KPMG.

All this and much more in today’s daily News Briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

