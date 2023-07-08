Celsius to liquidate Altcoin Holdings for creditor settlement, InQubeta (QUBE) presale surges

InQubeta’s (QUBE) presale success continues while Celsius, a cryptocurrency lender who filed for bankruptcy in 2022, has received the green light to liquidate its crypto holdings to pay off its creditors.

The approval came after extensive consultations between Celsius and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which recently classified less popular altcoins as securities, necessitating a need to seek approval before liquidating them. Celsius paused withdrawals from its platform in June 2022 and collapsed a month later.

All the recent negative news in the cryptocurrency space hasn’t been enough to stop investors from flocking to InQubeta’s presale for the opportunity to increase their holdings by up to 400% by the time it ends. InQubeta prices are expected to skyrocket after its launch thanks to its limited token supply at 1.5 billion and deflationary systems like its burn tax.

InQubeta (QUBE) presale not affected by bearish crypto space

Cryptocurrency investors have many reasons to feel bearish these days, from the reality that most cryptos haven’t fully recovered from the 2022 crash or the SEC going after major players in the space like Coinbase and Binance. Some would even blame the collapse of platforms like Celsius for causing the panic that led to the 2022 crash.

InQubeta’s presale has been one of the few positive things cryptocurrency investors have had to look forward to in 2023. The project provides a crowd-sourcing platform artificial intelligence (AI) startups can use to raise capital while making investments in the sector more accessible.

Traditional investment channels are well-known for their elitist entry barriers like minimum deposit amounts that are more than the average yearly salary in the U.S. With InQubeta, investors only need a cryptocurrency wallet to secure equity in an AI startup that might end up transforming industries.

Raising capital the InQubeta way

Companies can raise capital on InQubeta’s Ethereum-based blockchain by making equity-based non-fungible tokens that are listed on the project’s marketplace. Like stocks, the value of these NFTs increases as their makers’ market capitalization rises. Some of these NFTs also come with bonuses like a share of profits.

Investors purchase the NFTs of companies they think can innovate with $QUBE tokens, the network’s deflationary protocol. $QUBE tokens are currently one of the most undervalued tokens in the crypto space and some projections have their value increasing by up to 4,000% after launch.

NFTs are transferred to investors after sales are completed and they’re free to hold on to them long-term or sell them whenever they desire.

InQubeta making investments in AI more accessible is a major factor driving its presale success. AI is no longer just some fancy idea relegated to the science fiction realm. It’s set to transform the world and even U.S. President Joe Biden recently warned that the world will see more transformation in the next ten years than it’s seen in the last five decades thanks to AI.

Investors who select the right AI startups to back stand to enjoy exponential returns on their investments. They can expect similar returns to what those who back projects like Netflix, Amazon, and Facebook in the late 90s and early 2000s have enjoyed.

Celsius gets the go-ahead to liquidate Bitcoin and ETH holdings

Celsius’ creditors will be pleased to hear the defunct firm has been cleared by the SEC to sell its Bitcoin and ETH holdings so they can recoup some of their losses. The news of cryptocurrency lenders like Celsius failing helped to spur the massive sell-off that led to the 2022 crash.

Summary

While firms like Celsius have chipped away at investor confidence in the crypto space, projects like InQubeta continue to enjoy substantial growth by solving real-world problems while keeping all their dealings transparent. InQubeta provides one of the highest potentials for returns on investment in the crypto space, with some projections having its prices increasing by up to 4,000% after launch.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more