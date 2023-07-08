July 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man suffers 80 per cent burns after explosion

By Andria Kades0356
feature gina dozens of additional ambulance vehicles could be used to cut patients’ waiting time in emergency cases

A 62-year-old man with burns on over 80 per cent of his body was being treated at the Nicosia general hospital on Saturday.

Fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis said two fire trucks had responded to a fire at 11am at a central heating boiling room in Limassol.

It since emerged that an explosion took place during maintenance work, causing a fire that led to the 62-year-old man’s injury.

He was taken with an ambulance to Limassol’s emergency department but due to the severity of his injuries, he was transferred to Nicosia general’s burn unit.

The fire also affected a parked vehicle outside the family home.

Related Posts

Officers injured in sports club fight

Andria Kades

Sea water therapy for horses (with video)

Andria Kades

President urges UN chief to appoint special envoy to Cyprus

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Injured man rescued from sea

Andria Kades

Larnaca film nights feature world cinema

Eleni Philippou

Unlicensed use of speakers in Limassol club

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign