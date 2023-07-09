Beyond NFTs: Why investors may pick Golteum (GLTM) over Apecoin (APE)

Apecoin launched in 2022 and was an instant success because of the token’s affiliation with the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). However, Apecoin’s overreliance on the NFT community may, in a twist of fate, become the token’s undoing as the NFTs are down badly.

As such, it’s not surprising seeing crypto investors looking to invest in a platform like Golteum that is beyond just NFTs and provides real-life use cases.

Apecoin is tied to BAYC’s failures

It is not uncommon to see certain news or events affect the price action of certain tokens. Over time, it has become evident that Apecoin’s price action is tied to BAYC’s successes and failures. As such, Apecoin’s (APE) price tends to soar whenever the BAYC community and Yuga Labs (The team behind the project) unlock or achieve a milestone in their roadmap, and its price declines whenever the BAYC community experiences difficulties. And right now, BAYC is down badly alongside other Blue-chip NFTs. Bored Ape NFTs are down 88% from April 2022.

As expected, there is panic from Apecoin (APE) investors, and it looks like these investors are looking at low-cost projects like Golteum (GLTM), which do not major on external dependencies but on internal dependencies: Real-life use cases that go beyond NFTs, a solid team, and access to profitable investments with precious metals. With this development, Golteum’s native GLTM token is also catching investors’ attention as it boasts huge potential.

Why Golteum is just beyond NFTs

There is a tendency for people to attach Golteum’s utility to just NFTs, but it is well beyond that. The Web3 platform allows users to invest in real-life precious metals like gold, silver, and platinum. Its gold and silver tokenized NFTs are assets backed by actual metals stored in vaults of specific partners, while Golteum has no influence over the reserve assets. These assets can be monitored using Chainlink’s Proof-of-Reserve, and users can verify that their tokenized precious metals are just a representation on Golteum.

It simply uses nonfungible tokens to make these investment opportunities accessible to the crypto community, as precious metals investment traditionally has a high entry barrier. Golteum simplifies the form of investment and allows the opportunity for fractional ownership of these precious metals.

Asides from the direct access to investments in precious metals, Golteum and its native token GLTM offers many DeFi possibilities and rewards. Users can earn GLTM tokens by becoming Liquidity Providers (LPs). The more liquidity they provide, the more GLTM tokens they can earn. Users can further swap these tokens for other tokens in the liquidity pool.

Golteum also has a solid team, which many have credited as one of the reasons for its recent success. Six team members have been verified and awarded the CertiK silver KYC badge. Such a feat undoubtedly strengthens investors’ faith in the project.

It is worth mentioning that the token’s smart contract has been audited and found to be clean and secure. Thus, investors can rest assured that this isn’t a rug pull, which has become a common phenomenon in Web3.

The first round of the Golteum (GLTM) presale was a huge success, with 32.5 million tokens sold within 48 hours. Investors still have an opportunity to invest in the GLTM tokens as the second presale round is ongoing, with each token costing $0.012. This is a decent market entry for GLTM, and investors participating in this round get a 15% bonus on their purchases.

That is a great deal considering many experts predict that GLTM’s price could rise to as high as $5 from its present $0.012 once it gets listed on major exchanges.

Golteum undoubtedly leads the peak, as the Boston Consulting Group has predicted that the market value of tokenized assets could reach $16 trillion by 2030.

