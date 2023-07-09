Diversify your portfolio today: Invest in Tradecurve (TCRV), Axie Infinity (AXS), and the Sandbox (SAND)

Diversification is critical to managing risk and maximizing potential returns in the cryptocurrency market. While established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have their place, exploring other digital assets can uncover exciting investment opportunities. Keep on reading as we discuss three cryptocurrencies that offer unique propositions for diversifying your portfolio: Axie Infinity (AXS), The Sandbox (SAND), and Tradecurve (TCRV). Let’s begin.

Summary

Axie Infinity (AXS) could soar after token unlock

The Sandbox (SAND) on an upward trajectory

Tradecurve (TCRV) expected to surge once more in July

Axie Infinity (AXS): An innovative play-to-earn blockchain game

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a blockchain-based game that has taken the gaming and non-fungible token space by storm. Axie Infinity (AXS) combines elements of play-to-earn gaming, where players can earn valuable tokens by participating in the game.

Investors are paying close attention to Axie Infinity (AXS) as a token unlock is scheduled for the end of July, where over 3M tokens will be unlocked. Axie Infinity (AXS) currently has a value of $5.98 and a market size of $713M, rising 0.48% over the previous day.

With its innovative play-to-earn model, Axie Infinity (AXS) has attracted a massive community and gained mainstream attention. As the demand for NFT-based gaming continues to rise, the ecosystem of Axie Infinity (AXS) could also grow.

The Sandbox (SAND): Monetize your own virtual experiences

The Sandbox (SAND) is a platform for creating, owning, and commercializing virtual experiences and assets by users. The Sandbox (SAND), a platform powered by blockchain technology, enables developers to design and construct immersive game environments, virtual art exhibitions, and virtual properties.

Currently, The Sandbox (SAND) trades hands at $0.4279 with a market cap of $800M, jumping by 0.61% overnight. With its moving averages and technical indicators in the green, further price increases are projected.

The Sandbox (SAND) offers a distinctive offering in the digital entertainment sector thanks to its emphasis on user-generated content and ownership. The Sandbox (SAND) may prosper as interest in virtual worlds and the metaverse idea grows. The Sandbox (SAND) is well-positioned for potential expansion thanks to the possibility of creators making money from their work and for users to participate in distinctive virtual experiences.

Tradecurve (TCRV): An upcoming Binance rival

One project that has caused quite a stir in the cryptocurrency market is Tradecurve (TCRV) – a rising presale star that has already obtained $2.8M and onboarded 12,500 users. Tradecurve (TCRV) has the potential to overtake Binance as it implements the best features of centralized and decentralized exchanges.

One central selling point of Tradecurve (TCRV) is that traders from all over the globe can access all derivatives on one account that can be created using an email only (no sign-up KYC requirements).

The presale for Tradecurve (TCRV) is in Stage 4 currently with a price of $0.018. Since the value has already surged by 80% from its start and a rise to $0.025 is expected by the end of July, experts forecast that Tradecurve (TCRV) could surge by 100x when it gets listed on a Tier-1 CEX. Do not miss this opportunity to buy what may be a chart-topping crypto; sign up for the Tradecurve (TCRV) presale below.

