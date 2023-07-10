July 10, 2023

Alambra adds fresh goat’s milk to dairy line

Alambra Dairy Products are enriching their range by being the first to offer fresh goat’s milk. The only one of its kind in the Cypriot market, its launch demonstrates the company’s commitment to offer authentic, quality products that fully meet modern nutritional requirements.

Goat’s milk is a rich source of protein, calcium and minerals important for the body. It is known for its high nutritional value and beneficial properties, with significant health benefits, which makes it suitable for consumption by the whole family.

According to experts, goat’s milk is an ideal nutritional choice for children, with specific advantages that include a higher calcium content and greater proportion of vitamins A, B2 and C, supporting fundamental functions of the human body – in particular better development and building of healthy bones and teeth.

Derived of 100 per cent fresh Cypriot goat’s milk, the new Alambra dairy product comes in a 1-litre carton.

Alambra remains committed to its timeless goal of offering the Cypriot family authentic, quality products characterised by true taste and pure enjoyment, continuing to move forward, steadfastly investing in development and innovation. Thus, true to its perennial philosophy, the company’s approach remains people-centred and family-oriented.

