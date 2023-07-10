Alphamega loyalty scheme offers eco-friendly Ocean Buddies

Via its upgraded Stick & Win reward scheme, Alphamega Hypermarkets continues to reward its customers’ loyalty, while also raising the environmental awareness of children. Ocean Buddies, a range of stuffed sea animal toys, is a fun way to get the little ones acquainted with the wealth of the sea and ways to protect it.
In particular, Alphamega is offering loyal customers the chance to obtain – completely free of charge or at a reduced price – the Ocean Buddies plushies, which will be the ideal companion for children this summer.
Mona the turtle, Phoebe the dolphin, Sakis the shark and Renos the crocodile, are some of the wonderful members of the Ocean Buddies’ group, which offer joy while raising kids’ awareness about the environmental challenges the oceans are facing.
By making their purchases, either in-store or through the company’s online store, customers can obtain the Ocean Buddies plushies range, by collecting the digital coupons offered through the Stick & Win mobile app.
One digital coupon is issued for every €10 spent on one receipt. Only those who have registered with the Alphamega Family loyalty programme can take part in the Stick & Win promotion, while digital coupons can be collected and redeemed until September 17, 2023, or until stocks last.
Customers who do not wish to use the coupons, have the option to transfer them to a specific account created by the company. At the end of the programme, collected coupons will be donated to an organisation dedicated to helping children, to be selected by the company. For more information, interested parties can contact Alphamega’s customer service.
True to its commitment to engage in actions protecting the environment, Alphamega Hypermarkets has also entered into a collaboration with Greendot Cyprus, to carry out a series of school visits. More specifically, a team of environmental specialists will make several school visits in the near future, giving kids the chance to learn more about recycling and not littering on beaches, aiming to educate 60-80 children per school, by combining learning with play, as well as through the programme’s two, playful mascots.
