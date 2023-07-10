July 10, 2023

Bounced cheques worth €67,609 issued in June

A total of 35 dishonoured cheques, with a total value of €67,609, were issued in June 2023, while 16 persons (10 legal and 6 natural) were recorded in the preliminary list of the Central Information Register (CIR) for dishonoured cheques, maintained by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

During the first half of 2023, according to data announced by the CBC on Monday, 197 dishonoured cheques with a total value of €503,093 were registered in the preliminary list of the CIR, which concerned 112 persons (62 legal and 50 natural), recording a significant decrease compared to the first half of 2022, when 164 cheques were registered, with a total value of €914,514.

Moreover, according to the data provided by the CBC, the number of persons registered in the CIR reached 24 in June 2023, of which 10 were legal entities, 4 were natural persons, and 10 were natural persons controlling legal entities.

During the first half of the year, a total of 158 persons were recorded in the CIR, compared to 115 persons in the corresponding period for 2022.

