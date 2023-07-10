Celebrating International Moon Day in old Nicosia

International Moon Day is coming up shortly and Nicosia has special events organised for it. Apart from joining celebrations around the world, our capital city has a special role in this international day. When in December 2021 the United Nations General Assembly declared July 20 as International Moon Day, the proclamation was made from Nicosia with the Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation (Cseo) and Cyprus as founding members.
This year, Nicosia will mark the occasion with a range of activities taking place on Friday, July 21, in the town’s old historic centre. Cseo and Cyens will open their research centres to the public for an evening of exciting scientific displays and an outdoor party for all.
A space exhibition, interactive displays, presentations, documentaries and celebrations marking humanity’s fascination and exploration of the Moon will take place throughout the day.
The festivities will begin at 12pm as Cseo opens its doors to the public to experience its ‘Apollo to Artemis’ exhibition which was created with the support of the US embassy and explores Nasa’s Missions to the Moon. The exhibition starts with the Apollo Mission and the first human on the Moon and then takes a detailed look at Apollo 17, the last crewed mission to the Moon. The exhibition also allows the public to touch a piece of the Moon as it includes a lunar meteorite, as well as a very close look at a small Martian rock.
Evening activities will begin at 7pm with a short talk on the importance of International Moon Day, as well as various documentaries and fun demonstrations by both Cseo and Cyens. The square in front of Cyen’s and Cseo’s Research Centres – Plateia Dimarchou Lellou Dimitriadi (formerly Plateia Dimarchias) – will be the focal point of the outdoor celebrations with music and telescopes for viewing of the Moon. Local businesses involved with the night’s celebrations will be supplying refreshments and snacks throughout the night.
International Moon Day
Exhibitions, talks, demonstrations and more. July 21. Cseo and Cyens, old Nicosia. 12pm and 7pm. https://www.space.cy/IMD