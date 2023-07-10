July 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Melissa Hekkers00
foreclosurescb.jpeg

In this episode, foreclosures and non-performing loans are set to feature heavily on Monday, as deputies and the government alike have a flurry of meetings planned over the crucial topics.

Elsewhere, a 66-year-old man and a woman aged 65 were remanded for another five days on Sunday at Famagusta district court, as they are believed to have extorted €96,000 from elderly people by pretending to be doctors.

Also, Health Minister Popι Kanari assured on Sunday that measures to decongest A&E departments in government hospitals will be effective in bringing in the desired results.

All this and more in the Daily News Briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Related Posts

Limassol woman defrauded out of over 250 thousand euros

Iole Damaskinos

New Diko GS, VPs announced following elections

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Foreign minister meeting with various parties in New York

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Today’s weather: Clear with afternoon showers

Staff Reporter

Memorial service held for four Egyptians who died in 2021 fire

Andria Kades

Flurry of activity over foreclosures on Monday

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign