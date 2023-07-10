July welcomes one more summer festival

One more summer festival makes its comeback this July bringing art, culture and visual documentation to the heart of the capital. The 6th Cyprus International Archaeological, Ethnographic and Historical Documentary Festival will take over the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation from July 17 to 23 aiming to highlight the historical and cultural wealth of Cyprus and other participating countries, through the art of documentary.
Organised by the non-profit cultural organisation AEI Audiovisual Forum, this festival edition will include 37 films from 14 countries. What’s more, besides the in-person events in old Nicosia, the festival will also be available online through www.eventiver.com so that viewers outside Cyprus can be a part of the festival and participate in the discussions through the live application streaming.
“In the last six years, significant steps have been taken in terms of the recognition of the AEI Film Festival, which is now considered equal and competitive with the rest of the international film festivals of archaeological, historical and ethnographic interest,” says its artistic director Stavros Papageorgiou, clarifying that “it is already among the internationally recognised festivals of the European Festivals Association as it has received the certification (EFFE Label 2021-23) for the promotion of Cypriot culture. From this year, it becomes international and competitive, that is, it provides monetary prizes to the competing documentaries after evaluation by the members of the international jury”.
Apart from the screenings and the competition, the festival will also include parallel actions. A photo exhibition will showcase snapshots of this year’s film/audio-visual educational workshops that took place during the SYNeKPEDEFSI programme, as well as more workshops for children aged 6 to 12 with geological, archaeological and astronomical themes. The festival will conclude on July 23 with the awarding of prizes and a musical programme conducted by the Cypriot Amalgamation Choir. More details can be found on the Facebook page @cyprus.aei.film.festival
