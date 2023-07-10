LinkedIn Crypto professionals can’t stop talking about this well-thought Meme token

Several meme coins are praised for their visionary approaches, amusing characters, wide-ranging applications, and captivating ecosystems. Among these visionary meme projects, DigiToads (TOADS) is a newly introduced cryptocurrency that has swiftly garnered attention across various social platforms, including LinkedIn, as LinkedIn crypto professionals cannot stop talking about this well-thought-out meme token. Their interest in DigiToads is no surprise considering the daily growth of its live presale, which is rapidly progressing towards the impressive $6 million milestone.

DigiToads differentiates itself from other meme coins by providing the best DeFi features, such as a Web3 play-to-earn (P2E) gaming model, a real-life environmental initiative, and an NFT marketplace. With the remarkable potential to yield a 450% return on investments post-launch, influential investors, global crypto enthusiasts, and LinkedIn crypto professionals are participating in the DigiToads presale.

Let’s discover why LinkedIn crypto professionals cannot stop talking about this well-thought meme token, DigiToads.

DigiToads (TOADS) combines innovation with profitability

DigiToads is experiencing rapid growth in the DeFi market with the exceptional performance of its ongoing presale. The ninth presale stage has attracted investors worldwide, raising nearly $6 million. The sale of over 357 million TOADS tokens confirms the crypto community’s trust in DigiToads. Currently valued at $0.047 during the Lilypad 9 stage, TOADS, the native cryptocurrency of DigiToads, is regarded by LinkedIn crypto professionals as a well-thought meme token and one of the best cryptos to buy now before its price rises to $0.05 in the imminent Lilypad 10 stage.

DigiToads allows investors to accrue a 450% launch profit on their investments. This ROI guarantees the expansion of their wealth. TOADS token holders can play and compete in an exciting Web3 game. Gamers can use their TOADS tokens as currencies to pay for special DigiToads characters and unlock special abilities. Players who attain top positions on leaderboards, unlock various achievements, and win competitions earn incentives in TOADS coins.

The DigiToads NFT marketplace allows traders and collectors to participate in and invest in popular NFTs. DigiToads has released a collection of 3500 unique NFTs available for minting during its presale. NFT holders have the freedom to trade, sell, or retain their acquired NFTs, enabling them to generate income and capitalize on the rising value of NFTs. The NFT marketplace increases the interest of LinkedIn crypto professionals in DigiToads, convincing them that it is one of the best cryptos to buy now.

DigiToads introduces a monthly series of trading contests featuring 12 prestigious Platinum Toads as exclusive prizes—one for each month. Owning a Platinum Toad grants the holder access to one-twelfth of the DigiToads Treasury, ensuring that the most experienced traders within the DigiToads community oversee the Treasury. The 12 users of the Platinum Toads are entitled to a 10% share of any trading profits they generate for the Treasury. This strategic approach creates a dynamic trading environment where traders receive rewards for their expertise. It also actively contributes to the prosperity of DigiToads in the DeFi market.

The DigiToads project has pledged to allocate 2.5% of its profits to forestry charities, specifically for the preservation and reforestation of rainforests. The philanthropic initiative distinguishes DigiToads among the best DeFi meme coins, as it not only positively impacts the growth of its community but also increases the trading volume of the TOADS coin. Unsurprisingly, environmentally-conscious crypto professionals on LinkedIn actively discuss DigiToads as a highly profitable and innovative meme token.

Summary

The DigiToads presale continues to attract investors, witnessing a daily surge in participants and yield. DigiToads has achieved significant adoption by providing popular NFTs, guaranteeing investors an impressive 450% return on their investments post-launch, and integrating Web3 P2E gaming. Additionally, its dedication to positively impacting the real world is acknowledged by investors. Thanks to implementing these outstanding strategies, LinkedIn crypto professionals cannot stop talking about DigiToads as a well-thought meme token.

Visit DigiToads Presale

Mint DigiToads NFTs Here

Buy DigiToads NFTs on OpenSea

Join the community

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more