July 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Summer nights in the capital

By Eleni Philippou00
Back for another year is the Summer Nights festival which fills Nicosia’s old-town streets and squares with free, cultural happenings. All throughout the summer, lasting until early October, the festival will bring music, dance and theatre performances to the streets of Ledras and Onasagorou and the squares of Eleftherias, Phaneromenis and Pallouriotissa.

The 2023 agenda includes concerts of Greek music, performances with brass and percussion instruments, traditional songs and dances of Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean region. Kickstarting the festival’s activities is a production by Theatro Antilogos of Aristophanes’ The Clouds (Nefeles) which will take place on July 11 at 8.30pm at the Nicosia Municipal Gardens.

Then on Friday 21, the Strovolos Municipality – European University Symphony Band will present a wind and percussion instruments concert at Eleftheria Square. The music event will take place in the underground section of the square, underneath the bridge, and will begin at 8.30pm.

Two more events make up the festival’s July agenda. An evening of traditional Cypriot music with acclaimed Cypriot composers charming audiences on Tuesday 25, held at Pallouriotissa square. Michalis Tterlikkas and musicians from the ensemble Mousa will bring the compositions to life.

Last to take place this month is a community support event with a theatrical character which aims to act as an alternative way of informing and raising awareness. The event will be held at Phaneromenis Square on July 28 at 8pm, while more summer activities will unfold over the next two months.

 

Summer Nights 2023

Festival with music, theatre and dance performances. Around Nicosia. July – October. www.nicosia.org.cy

