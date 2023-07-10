July 10, 2023

Today's weather: Clear with afternoon showers

On Monday the weather will initially be clear with locally increased clouds expected to bring isolated rains, or an isolated short storm, especially in the mountains and areas south of Troodos. Winds will initially be north to north-easterly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort gradually turning south-westerly to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough to rough. Temperatures will be 36C in the interior, 32C on the coasts and 26C in the higher mountains.

Overnight the weather will be mostly sunny. Winds will initially be south-westerly to north-westerly, light to moderate up to 4 Beaufort later becoming turning north-westerly to north-easterly of the same intensity. The sea will remain. Temperatures will drop to 23C in the interior, 24C on the coasts and 17C in the higher mountains.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the weather will be mostly clear.

Temperatures will rise through Thursday fluctuating above average ​​for the season.

