July 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Paul Lambis0157
image

In today’s episode, pop singer Michalis Hadjiyiannis submitted his resignation as Deputy Minister of Culture on Tuesday after a little over four months in the job. In other news, City of Dreams Mediterranean, Europe’s first integrated casino resort, had its grand opening on Tuesday night, attended by President Christodoulides. And four advisors working for the government were unlawfully employed and procedures to end their employment should begin immediately, the Auditor General Odysseas Michaelides has ordered in report issued by his office.

All these stories and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

cropped paul.jpg

