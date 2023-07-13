July 13, 2023

Alexia Vassiliou to hold special concert at Cyprus Museum

By Eleni Philippou
More than artwork and creative workshops will happen at the Cyprus Museum this month as the Department of Antiquities of the Deputy Ministry of Culture organises a special music event. On Monday, July 17 the museum will host a themed concert titled Kipris with the internationally acclaimed and multi-award-winning Cypriot singer Alexia Vassiliou.

The concert will include a series of the singer’s musical pieces on the subject of Cypriot antiquities. Mark your calendars for next Monday for a free concert in the outdoor area of the museum.

Commenting on the concert’s concept, the organisers say: “The name Kypris was brought to the ancient inscriptions by the predominantly female deity worshipped in Cyprus, thus indicating the universal acceptance of this great goddess throughout the island. Inspired by the archaeological exhibits of the Cyprus Museum and the building of the museum itself, Alexia attempts to make the cultural heritage of the island more ‘visible’ but also to shed light on contemporary artistic expression, through her series of live performances.”

The concert will also include storytelling and commentary by Dr Iosif Hadjikyriakou on the museum’s history and legacy and the people that are connected to it. Joining Alexia Vassiliou on this special occasion are several other acclaimed musicians – George Morfitis, Christos Yerolatsitis and Rodos Panayiotou – who will bring the music and history to life.

 

Concert by Alexia Vassiliou. July 17. The Cyprus Museum, Nicosia. Free. 8.30pm. Tel: 22-865854

