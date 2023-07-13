ApeCoin price hits 20-month low, Tradecurve price at an all-time high

ApeCoin has reached a 20-month low and has worried many investors who are invested in it, they are now looking elsewhere for projects that can supply them with high ROI.

Analysts have seen Tradecurve as one of the go-to projects for this purpose, as it reached a new all-time high and is seen by many as the next potential blue-chip token.

ApeCoin reaches 20-month low

The value surrounding Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) has been steadily dropping. On July 7, 2023, the collection floor value sat around 30 ETH. Many holders and enthusiasts have attributed this decrease due to dilutions and fragmentation. As BAYC is a part of the ApeCoin ecosystem, that cryptocurrency also took a hit. Based on its floor price, BAYC originally had its all-time high at around 150 E

TH in 2021.

As of July 8, 2023, ApeCoin trades at $1.99 and is at its 20-month low point. During the past week, ApeCoin saw its low point at $1.86 with its high point at $2.26. During the past 30 days, ApeCoin dipped by a total of 31.6%.

However, since last year, ApeCoin has been down by 60.2%. ApeCoin now trades 92.55% under its all-time high of $26.70, originally reached on April 28, 2022. Worried investors have begun diversifying with other cryptocurrencies.

Tradecurve reaches all-time high, leaves ApeCoin in the dust

While ApeCoin took a significant hit after the low floor price of BAYC, another project has managed to surge and reach a new all-time high, and that’s Tradecurve.

It now trades at $0.018, marking an 80% growth in price since launch. Tradecurve is a hybrid trading platform that will become a dominant force in the DeFi landscape.

It will achieve this by enabling users the opportunity to trade any derivative and cryptocurrency globally with self-custody, true anonymity, and high leverage starting at 500:1.

The project’s growth in value has attracted a lot of users, where even before launch, its seen 14,500 sign-ups.

Unique features that led to TCRV’s 80% growth

The key reason why TCRV grew by 80% is its feature set. Users are not required to complete any Know-Your-Customer (KYC) procedure. They can get access to features such as automated and artificial intelligence trading bots, through which they can execute trades quicker and more efficiently than with manual trading. These bots can analyze market conditions, monitor price movements, and execute trades based on strategies. Users can also access protection against negative balances.

Where analysts are placing their bets

ApeCoin has seen a massive dip in its value, and analysts are not too bullish on its future. On the flip side, they are fully bullish on Tradecurve and predict that TCRV can spike by 40% during July as it moves to Stage 5.

The unique features of this anticipated hybrid exchange have made it a favorable choice for those wanting to diversify, but for the highest ROI, investors will want to get it during Stage 4, as an anticipated surge of 100X will occur when it launches.

