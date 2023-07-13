July 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter0148
cbj13
Crowds outside the attorney-general's office on Wednesday night (Christos Theodorides)

In today’s episode, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the attorney-general’s office in Nicosia on Wednesday night as they decried a “corrupt government [and] corrupt attorney general” over the lack of action in the Thanasis Nicolaou case.

Elsewhere, international news outlets were reporting on the decimation of cats in Cyprus from a feline coronavirus strain, saying that 300,000 cats had died – however, the source for that figure said he was misunderstood.

There’s also the met office’s yellow warning of extreme high temperatures for Thursday with the “Cleon” heatwave set to hit Cyprus.

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 43 degrees inland, while even the highest mountainous areas on the island could see temperatures as high as 36 degrees.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Avatar photo

