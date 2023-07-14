July 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Famagusta business board promoting district development

By Iole Damaskinos00
File photo

Issues concerning Famagusta residents, local authorities and entrepreneurs, were discussed at a meeting between Disy head Annita Demetriou and the Board of the district’s tourism, commerce and entrepreneurial company (Tevea).

In an announcement on Thursday Tevea said it had submitted a detailed memorandum to Demetriou on the main problems facing the district with specific proposals for solutions.

Among other things, problems arising from the absence of a local plan for the newly established Paralimni-Deryneia-Ayia Napa municipality were raised, including a lack of urban planning, insufficient service staffing, and weaknesses of the Green Line Regulation.

The attendees were also informed about the progress of the construction projects at the Paralimni marina and the Deryneia – Sotira road.

Difficulties faced by the tourism sector due to the Ukraine war, the flow of visitors towards the north, and seasonality, were brought up, as well as major problems caused by ‘brain-drain’ and insufficient labour from third countries.

The solution according to Tevea, lies in local government reform, touristic development of the coastal front of Sotira, and redevelopment of the Liopetri fishing shelter, while proposals for an alternative economy, in education and health, were also discussed.

Tevea President Savvas Kosiis and the Board members expressed gratitude to the Disy president for the invitation to hold the meeting, which the statement said proves the important role of the entrepreneurs in Famagusta.

The meeting took place in the context of an attempted mobilisation by Tevea, which is conducting a round of contacts with local and state authorities, and political and business entities, with the aim of claiming development opportunities for the district.

Upon completion of these contacts, Tevea will record all the issues faced and forward them to the relevant ministries for resolution.

