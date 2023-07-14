July 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BritainWorld

London’s Gatwick airport faces eight days of strikes over pay

By Reuters News Service00
File photo: An airplane takes off at Gatwick Airport

Around 950 workers at London’s Gatwick airport will take eight days of strike action starting later this month over a pay dispute, the Unite trade union said on Friday, warning of disruption and flight cancellations at the hub.

More details are expected shortly.

