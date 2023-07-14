July 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Second irregular migrant landing in twenty-four hours

By Iole Damaskinos0128
migrants stand outside pournara refugee camp on the outskirts of nicosia
Migrants stand outside Pournara refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia

A new boat carrying irregular migrants arrived on Thursday night in Famagusta, the second in a 24-hour-period.

According to the police, the coast guard was alerted at 6.30pm when the vessel was detected by radar 12 nautical miles southeast of Cape Greco.

The boat was found to be transporting 16 migrants, 10 men, two women and four minors. The passengers were safely transported to the Golden Coast fishing shelter in Paralimni and from there on to the Pournara reception center.

During investigation testimony emerged against a 21-year-old operator who was arrested and is expected to be brought before the Famagusta district court later on Friday.

In the last 24 hours, two boats have landed ashore the island bringing a total of 33 illegal migrants.

Since May 9, a total of 19 boats transporting 452 asylum seekers reached Cyprus.

Related Posts

Man arrested at airport for trying to bring cannabis in luggage

Staff Reporter

Man arrested for vehicle arson in Paphos

Staff Reporter

Crackdown on Paphos delivery drivers working illegally

Staff Reporter

Two men arrested for dealing meth, ecstasy in Nicosia

Staff Reporter

Cypriot medicinal skincare startup commemorates successful project

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Today’s weather: Orange alert for extreme temps, high humidity

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign