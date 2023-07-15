Cyprus Business Now

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce on Friday announced that it successfully held its Journey Towards Sustainable Tourism conference, detailing grants, support schemes and best practices in this space.

The conference, which took place on July 12 in Ayia Napa, drew a number of tourism sector businesses, sustainability consultants, and policymakers.

“In an era where environmental consciousness and responsible consumption are of paramount importance, the tourism industry has entered a new chapter,” the chamber explained.

“Today’s travellers not only count their air miles, but they do so not as a reward for more trips as they used to, but to avoid additional travel,” it added, noting that tourists now calculate their ecological footprint and seek meaningful experiences.

As recently stated by the Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis, “it is a challenge for all stakeholders in the tourism industry to realize the need to move towards a model of sustainable tourism development, before being ‘punished’ by visitors”.

Recognizing the urgent need for tourism businesses to transition to sustainable practices, the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce organised the aforementioned conference with the ultimate goal of presenting good practices in sustainable development within the tourism sector.

During the conference, experts in sustainability and tourism showcased eco-friendly accommodations powered by renewable energy sources, conservation initiatives for flora and fauna, as well as destinations that involve locals, offering more authentic experiences to travellers by immersing them in local traditions.

This approach promotes intercultural understanding and leaves a positive impact on the places they visit.

Cypriot lender AstroBank on Friday released a statement recapping the events of the Anima annual form, of which it was a gold sponsor, culminating in the establishment of the Euromed i-House in the centre of Nicosia.

The forum was organised by Invest Cyprus and ANIMA, the network for investment and entrepreneurship cooperation among Mediterranean countries.

The network, consisting of 62 members from 17 European, Middle Eastern, and North African countries, designs and implements initiatives to promote collaborations between investment and business ecosystems at the regional level.

To achieve its goals, it collaborates with over 400 experts and external partners, as well as numerous business associations, innovation ecosystems, investors, and research centres operating at local and national levels.

The forum examined the ways in which the network can influence policies for a future focused on circular economy, innovation, digital transformation, and financing.

In the course of the conference, Invest Cyprus and ANIMA joined forces to establish Euromed i-House in Nicosia.

The regional research and collaboration centre will focus on entrepreneurship, innovation, and knowledge transfer for participants from the wider Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions.

The establishment of the centre is expected to create new job opportunities and attract specialists from ANIMA’s headquarters and beyond to Cyprus.

Addressing the conference participants, Charis Kynigou, Head of Private Banking, Treasury & ESG at AstroBank, emphasised that the issues discussed during the conference “are high on the bank’s priorities”.

“We share the same values and goals as ANIMA, which are even more significant now as the man-made climate crisis threatens to disrupt nature and our well-being,” he added.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Friday, July 14 with profits.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 116.50 points at 14:57 during the day, reflecting an increase of 0.30 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 70.44 points, representing a rise of 0.31 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €69,963.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main and alternative indexes rose by 0.22 per cent and 0.42 per cent respectively. The investment firm and hotel indexes remained unchanged.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (-0.35 per cent), Hellenic Bank (+1.04 per cent), Salamis Tours (no change), the Cyprus Cement Company (+0.81 per cent), and Vassiliko Cement Works Public Company (no change).