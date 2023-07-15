July 15, 2023

Partners Connected Communications a Great Place to Work®

Partners Connected Communications win Great Place to Work certification

Partners Connected Communications is happyGreat Place to Work celebration to announce its international certification as a Great Place to Work®.

In doing so, Partners is once again daring to change the game from the inside. The certification is the latest acknowledgement of the company’s people-centred culture, which stands by its personnel with dedication, respect and love, looking out for their best interests. It also demonstrates that equal opportunities and professional and personal development are in its DNA.

The certification is no coincidence – even the name Partners conceals an entire philosophy of approaching communication, embracing the concept of mutual benefit and mutual respect. It is an integral part of the character and diversity of Partners – in an era dominated by “I”, Partners creates the true meaning of “we” – the sincere team spirit!

Great Place to Work® is an international research, consulting and training company that helps organisations understand, define, create and sustain great work environments by fostering a culture based on trust. Its mission is to improve society by creating companies and organisations with excellent work environments, serving businesses, non-profits and government agencies in 60 countries on all six continents.

