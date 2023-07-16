July 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Middle East

Netanyahu due to be discharged from hospital on Sunday, office says

By Reuters News Service00
israeli pm benjamin netanyahu attends arnon milchan's video testimony
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to be discharged from hospital on Sunday after no irregularities were found in additional medical tests he underwent following his admission for suspected dehydration, his office said.

Netanyahu, 73, was taken on Saturday to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer, near his private residence in coastal Caesarea, and kept overnight under observation, his office said.

In a video statement issued from the hospital, he appeared to be in good spirits and said he had holidayed at the Sea of Galilee without properly protecting himself from a heatwave.

Israel’s weekly cabinet meeting, usually held on Sunday, has been postponed to Monday.

