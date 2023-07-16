July 16, 2023

Pedestrian dies after car crash on Larnaca road

A 60-year-old woman died, after being hit by car, while attempting to cross the Dhekelia road, police said on Sunday.

According to police, just before midnight the 60-year-old expat, Sandra Kaee McCallum, was attempting to cross the Larnaca-Dhekelia road with another 51-year-old woman, when a car driven by a 66-year-old hit them.

Police said that the two women were seriously injured and rushed to Larnaca General. Upon arrival doctors pronounced the 60-year-old dead, while the 51-year-old has a skull fracture and other injuries, for which she is being treated in intensive care.

Police are continuing their investigations.

